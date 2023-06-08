AirAsia resumes PEN – HKG route

PENANG, 9 June 2023: AirAsia continues to expand in Asia with a new route to Hong Kong from Penang starting 10 August 2023.

This route marks the airline’s seventh direct international route from Penang, now the airline’s third-largest hub. Flying to Hong Kong will further boost regional inbound tourism to the state, bolstering an already thriving state tourism industry.

The three weekly flights will give Penang 217 flights to domestic and international destinations.

The route was announced on 7 June by YB Yeoh Soon Hin, Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE); Ooi Chok Yan, CEO of Penang Global Tourism (PGT); and Kenneth Tan, Director, Government Relations (Northern Region) at AirAsia at Komtar, Penang.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “We are excited to reconnect Penang to Hong Kong after launching it for the first time in 2009. We are also thrilled to be the only low-cost carrier connecting both islands directly, providing more value and greater accessibility to our guests. This is an exciting historical route for AirAsia, and we anticipate a remarkable response from both leisure and business travellers alike.

“AirAsia Group has the largest international connectivity from Penang with a market share of 40%. This expansion strengthens AirAsia’s foothold beyond Asean and reinforces our commitment to fostering economic growth through tourism. We look forward to working closely with the state government to support the tourism industry and stimulate air travel to the Pearl of the Orient.”

In celebration of the route announcement, the airline is offering incredible promotional fares starting from MYR299 all-in one-way for travel from 10 August 2023 to 26 October 2024.

AirAsia Group operates 217 flights weekly via 10 routes to Penang from Kuala Lumpur (67x weekly), Johor Bahru (28x weekly), and Langkawi (21x weekly) as well as Singapore (35x weekly), Ho Chi Minh City (7x weekly), Jakarta (11x weekly), Bangkok (14x weekly), Medan (28x weekly), Surabaya (3x weekly), and Hong Kong (3x weekly).

Flight schedule from Penang (PEN) to Hong Kong (HKG):