Scott Dunn tops T+L travel agency awards

SINGAPORE, 8 June 2023: Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 announced its top five travel agency specialists winners in its region-wide categories this week, with Scott Dunn headquartered in the UK with a regional office in Singapore leading the pack.

Based on readers’ votes, Scott Dunn took the top spot for its luxury adventure tours and distinctive holiday experiences in capital cities and remote villages across the Asia-Pacific.

Photo credit: Scott Dunn. Singapore skyline.

The other four winners have their head offices in Bangkok. Second-placed Smiling Albino designs luxury tours to Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Nepal, Vietnam and Myanmar. Trails of Indochina ranked third, followed by Remote Lands (4th) and Khiri Travel (5th).