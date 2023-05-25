Vietjet expands Asia network

HO CHI MINH CITY, 26 May 2023: A lively summer booking season will see Vietjet increase flights and add destinations in Asia that were suspended during the Covid pandemic.

The airline is planning additional flights from cities in Vietnam to India, Hong Kong and Singapore. At the same time, it will resume international flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Kochi in India, followed by the reintroduction of flights on the Danang – Hong Kong route.

A service linking the holiday island Phu Quoc in southern Vietnam to Hong Kong is on the cards. There are also plans to reinstate a Danang – Singapore service followed by Danang – Daegu (Korea) and Nha Trang – Seoul (Incheon, Korea).

The service from Ho Chi Minh City to Kochi, a port city in southwest India, will start on 12 August with four round trips/weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The flight will depart from HCMC at 1920 and arrive in Kochi at 2250 (local time). The return trip will depart at 2350 and arrive in HCM at 0640, the following morning.

The Phu Quoc-Hong Kong flight starts on 1 August, with three flights weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Scheduled for 1 August, the Danang – Hong Kong service will start with four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Danang reconnects with Daegu in Korea with a daily flight on 1 August.

Danang – Singapore flights will increase to two daily, and from Nha Trang to Seoul (Incheon, Korea) flights will increase to three daily effective from 13 August.