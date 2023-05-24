HONOLULU, 25 May 2023:Premier beach resort company OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group today announced its plans to acquire Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel, a beachfront resort on the Island of Maui, renowned as “Hawaii’s Most Hawaiian Hotel.”

It is located on the golden sands of world-famous Kā‘anapali Beach, recently ranked as the No. 1 Beach in the U.S. and No. 10 Beach in the World by TripAdvisor. The property spans 11 acres with 432 rooms.

This transaction is expected to close on 26 July 2023, when the property will be rebranded as OUTRIGGER Kā’anapali Beach Resort. The purchase price is not being disclosed.

“From Maui to Maldives, OUTRIGGER is bullish about our mission to be The Premier Beach Resort Company in the World, simultaneously elevating our current assets and strategically adding complementary resort products to our global portfolio,” said Jeff Wagoner, President and CEO of OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group. “OUTRIGGER’s investment in a full-service Maui resort underscores our confidence in this iconic destination and our commitment to its community.”

The global hospitality brand was founded in Hawaii 75 years ago and has deep expertise in this market; OUTRIGGER currently owns and/or operates 26 resorts, hotels and vacation condos throughout the island chain – including seven condominium resorts on Maui. In the last two years alone, OUTRIGGER added five premier beach resorts to its portfolio, including OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa on Hawaii Island, three properties in Southern Thailand and a five-star resort in the Maldives.

The award-winning Kā’anapali Beach Hotel recently completed a USD75 million property-wide renovation spanning two guestroom wings. The property offers a dozen Hawaiian cultural classes for guests alongside abundant ocean activities such as outrigger canoe paddling and snorkel tours. Additionally, Kā’anapali Beach Hotel is employing several high-impact sustainability initiatives, including installing solar panels, charging stations for electric vehicles and water refill stations.

These efforts have not gone unnoticed; last year, readers of Condé Nast Traveler named Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel the No. 4 Top Resort on Maui, and readers of Hawaii Magazine voted it the No. 1 Hotel Statewide.

“With its pristine location along a three-mile stretch of sand, deep cultural connections and authentic Hawaiian hospitality, Kā’anapali Beach Hotel has tremendous synergy with the OUTRIGGER brand; we are honoured for the opportunity to become stewards of this coveted property,” Wagoner added. “Our intention, once the sale is finalised, is to craft a thoughtful plan to enhance the resort grounds further while retaining unique attributes that guests have cherished for years.”

Under the helm of General Manager Mike White since the 1980s, Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel has been a pioneer in preserving and supporting Hawaiian culture – receiving numerous state and national awards for its focus on culture, community service and creating a model of sustainability for the Hawaii tourism industry at large.

The link between Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel and OUTRIGGER stretches back three decades with the founding of OUTRIGGER’s values-based management approach, Ke ‘Ano Wa‘a, which translates to The OUTRIGGER Way.

“When the renowned scholar Dr George Kanahele and I created the state’s first Hawaiian cultural training course for hotel employees in 1986, OUTRIGGER’s leadership understood and appreciated the value of this curriculum – so, 30 years ago, we guided them in creating a version tailored for OUTRIGGER called Ke ‘Ano Wa‘a,” said White. “It’s uplifting to know that this platform of caring for host, guest and place remains intact today and will be a foundation of this exciting next chapter for Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel.”

Additionally, as part of this transaction, OUTRIGGER will also take ownership of The Plantation Inn – a charming, 18-room bed and breakfast in historic Lahaina Town, located steps from Maui’s famous Front Street, which has consistently been voted the #1 B&B on Maui. At this time, no changes are planned for this quaint, adults-only accommodation.

Travellers can book a room today for OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel at www.kbhmaui.comand The Plantation Inn at www.theplantationinn.com, as well as www.outrigger.com for stays from 26 July 2023, forward.

OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort will retain the Lei Aloha platform and also be added to the OUTRIGGER DISCOVERY loyalty programme, which rewards guests with exclusive member rates and DISCOVERY Dollars for staying at OUTRIGGER, as well as more than 800 hotels in the GHA DISCOVERY portfolio.

ABOUT OUTRIGGER

For 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawai‘i to premier resort destinations, including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to ‘Come Be Here’ with authentic Signature Experiences and the OUTRIGGER DISCOVERY loyalty programme. OUTRIGGER’s multi-branded portfolio includes OUTRIGGER® Resorts, OHANA Hotels by Outrigger®, Hawaii Vacation Condos by Outrigger, Kapalua Villas Maui and Honua Kai Resort & Spa Maui while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton, Best Western and Hilton Grand Vacations. Find out more at OUTRIGGER.com or visit @OUTRIGGERresorts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.