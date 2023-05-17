Oceania’s Vista sets sail in the Med

SINGAPORE, 18 May 2023: Oceania Cruises christened its newest ship Vista at a ceremony in Valletta, Malta, ahead of a summer season in the Mediterranean.

The first of the line’s Allura Class vessels, the all-veranda ship is 791 feet (241 metres) long and can accommodate 1,200 guests (double occupancy).

Vista features 11 onboard culinary venues, including three new to Vista. These include Aquamar Kitchen, offering an array of wellness-inspired dishes with a hint of indulgence; The Bakery at Baristas, serving tempting freshly baked pastries; and the new signature restaurant, Ember.

Following the seven-night roundtrip VIP christening cruise, Vista set sail on her maiden voyage on 13 May from Rome to Venice before embarking on a sold-out summer in the Mediterranean.

In September, she will sail to Canada and New England before heading south for a series of winter itineraries exploring Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean from her homeport of Miami.

Vista’s 2024 summer season will see her sail a series of Grand Voyages in the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Adriatic Seas, visiting an intriguing array of iconic cities and smaller boutique ports throughout Italy, Turkey, Greece and the Holy Lands.