Hong Kong’s passenger traffic revives

HONG KONG, 23 May 2023: Hong Kong International Airport handled 3.1 million passengers during April, marking a year-on-year surge of around 24 times, the Airports of Authority of Hong Kong reported on Monday quoting the latest traffic figures posted on its website

Compared to the same month last year, flight movements more than doubled to 21,545, while cargo throughput declined by 7.7% to 347,000 tonnes.

All passenger segments experienced significant growth in April, especially Hong Kong residents. Traffic to and from Southeast Asia, Mainland China, and Japan recorded the most significant increases.

Cargo volume remained impacted by global economic uncertainties. Overall cargo volume declined in April, with import cargo decreasing by 24% compared to last year. Traffic to and from key trading regions in Southeast Asia and Taiwan saw the most significant decrease during the month.

Over the first four months of the year, the airport handled 10.1 million passengers, an increase of around 26 times compared to the same period in 2022. Flight movements increased by 83.1% year-on-year to 74,200, while cargo volume dropped by 6.7% to 1.3 million tonnes.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume increased year-on-year by more than nine times to 15.4 million, while flight movements rose 19.3% to 172,395. Cargo throughput saw a decrease of 16.4% to 4.1 million tonnes.

AAHK executive director of airport operations Steven Yiu said: “Following the resumption of normal travel, passenger volume and flight at HKIA have been picking up gradually. In April, the airport handled over 100,000 passengers and 700 flights per day, respectively, representing 50% and 60% of pre-pandemic levels. We are excited that air traffic continues to increase, and we look forward to welcoming more travellers to Hong Kong or using our wide network for transferring to different destinations.”

To meet rising demand, airlines operating at HKIA have been expanding their networks by adding more destinations, such as those in Japan, South Korea and Thailand, and increasing flights. New routes have also been launched, including a direct service between Urumqi and Hong Kong.

(Source: AAHK)