Tourism Malaysia embark on sales mission

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 May 2023: Tourism Malaysia is leading a sales mission to the Dhaka Travel Mart (DTM) 2023 and several major cities, including Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet in Bangladesh, this week.

The Malaysian delegation led by Tourism Malaysia deputy director international promotions division (Asia & Africa) Hafiz Hazin comprises tour operators, travel agents, hoteliers, airlines as well as tour and activity providers, including representatives from Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) and Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS).

Photo credit: Tourism Malaysia. Sales mission visits Dhaka Travel Mart.

With the growing demand for alternative travel experiences, Malaysia has been diversifying its tourism products to cater to different types of travellers. Malaysia is also promoting medical, educational, and ecotourism to attract more tourists from Bangladesh and other countries in South Asia.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar said: “We believe Bangladesh is one of the important markets for us, and therefore committed to strengthening our presence and working alongside tourism fraternities in this region.”

Tourism Malaysia’s participation at DTM 2023 and the city sales missions conclude by 25 May. The objective is to raise Malaysia’s profile and showcase its tourism products while forging closer relationships with Bangladesh’s travel trade through pre-arranged business-to-business appointments at the travel mart.

In 2022, Malaysia recorded 10,070,964 international tourist arrivals and welcomed 59,033 Bangladeshi tourists. The number is projected to grow to 16.1 million international tourist arrivals, with RM49.2 billion in tourism receipts, as targeted in 2023.

Currently, visa applications to Malaysia can be made online through eVISA. Regarding connectivity, 37 direct flights with 7,269 seats are scheduled weekly between Dhaka and Malaysia via Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, AirAsia, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and USBangla Airlines.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)