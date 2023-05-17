BANGKOK,18 May 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts confirmed earlier this week the transfer and appointment of Chaiphun Thongsuthum as general manager located at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

Chaiphun Thongsuthum started his career with Centara Hotels & Resorts in 1984 at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok. In 1992, he was appointed as general manager at Central Wong Amat Pattaya, which was the former resort on the land of today’s Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

After that, he transferred to Centara Hotel Hat Yai as general manager and has been appointed as general manager at various of the group’s properties until the present time. They included appointments with Central Hotel Myanmar, Centara Villas Samui, Centara Hotel Hat Yai, Corporate Office, Centara Hotel & Convention Centre Udon Thani and Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien. He also served as area general manager overseeing four resorts in the Eastern Seaboard region of Thailand, including Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien, Centara Q Resort Rayong, Centara Chaan Talay Resort & Villas Trat and Centara Koh Chang Tropicana Resortbefore taking the position of General Manager at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, located directly on the beach at Wong Amat in North Pattaya, is Thailand’s first truly themed hotel that adopted a Lost World concept in its design and its entertainment facilities geared for families.

