BANGKOK, 10 May 2023: Centara Korat Hotel, an all-in-one leisure and lifestyle destination in the Northeast of Thailand, invites guests to experience the fusion of Eastern and Western culinary delights in the new premium “ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT” a la carte buffet style at House of Kin KORAT restaurant.

Located in the heart of Korat, House of Kin KORAT restaurant is a perfect destination for family and friends to indulge in various Japanese, European, Thai, and dessert dishes curated by the award-winning chef, “Chef Gur-Angkur Rodcharoen”. His exceptional skills have won him numerous culinary awards and made him a master in the art of cooking.

House of Kin KORAT restaurant was designed under the Three Generation Restaurant or Family Dining concept, with a unique minimalist design that emphasises natural colours to create a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere. Indulge in various dishes from the ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT buffet, including the highlights such as Spaghetti with Mentaiko Fish Egg, Grilled Steak served with butter sauce and truffle mashed potatoes, and a fresh and delicious selection of sashimi. Don’t miss the opportunity to savour these delectable dishes that will please your taste buds.

For those who love an international buffet, House of Kin KORAT offers an “ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT” a la carte buffet priced at THB699 ++ per person. Customers can reserve their seats in advance through online channels at https://www.facebook.com/centarakorat and Line: @centarakorat.

House of Kin KORAT restaurant is open daily on the 1st floor of Centara Hotel Korat in three-time slots: from 0600 to 1000 for breakfast, 1130 to 1400 for lunch, and 1800 to 2300 for dinner.

For more information about Centara Hotel Korat, visit:

Website: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/th/cko

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/centarakorat

Line: @centarakorat

(Source: Centara Hotels & Resorts)