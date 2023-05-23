BANGKOK, 19 May 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is offering travellers over 30% savings and an array of exclusive privileges when booking stays at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives through its new Paradise Found: Maldives Exclusive offer.

Book from today to 31 July 2023 for stays through 20 December 2023 to experience the ultimate island getaway at Centara’s two award-winning Maldivian properties.

Whether looking for a sun-drenched family holiday at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives or a romantic retreat at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, guests will enjoy 25% off their stay, as well as a further 15% discount when logged in as a CentaraThe1 member, plus special discounts on spa treatments and dining, a refreshing welcome drink upon arrival, hotel transfer privileges and an unforgettable sunset adventure.

Guests at the exclusive and family-friendly Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives will receive indulgent breakfast setups, a 15% discount on seaplane transfers, spa treatments and dining at six onsite bars and restaurants, as well as a breathtaking sunset cruise in the Indian Ocean, and access to snorkelling, diving, the lively Kids’ Club and much more.

Couples and honeymooners opting for an adults-only experience at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives will also enjoy an assortment of luxurious privileges hand-selected to make each holiday genuinely memorable, including complimentary hotel speedboat transfers, 15% off dining and the rejuvenating SPA Cenvaree, and a unique sunset fishing trip, among others. Moonlit strolls on the beach and snorkelling in the house reef are also included.

CentaraThe1 members who make their booking while logged into their member account are eligible for an additional 15% discount. Sign up for the CentaraThe1 loyalty programme is free and takes less and a minute at www.CentaraThe1.com For more information on Paradise Found: Maldives Exclusive offer, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/paradise-found-maldives-exclusive