AirAsia Thailand restarts Colombo flights

BANGKOK, 23 May 2023: AirAsia will resume flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Colombo on 9 July 2023 with a promotional fare starting as low as THB2,990*.

The low-cost airline will offer four weekly flights between Bangkok and Colombo, operating four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

From now until 4 June, the airline offers loyalty programme members a one-way fare of THB2,990 for travel from 9 July to 28 October 2023 via Airasia Super App or www.airasia.com.

Flights to Colombo stopped during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Flight FD140 will depart Don Mueang Airport (DMK) 1945 and arrive at Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) in Colombo, Sri Lanka 2200. The returning flight FD141 will depart from Colombo at 2300 to arrive at Don Mueang at 0405 the following day. The airline uses A320s on its regional routes.

*Starting fare (single) available to registered AirAsia members only and includes airport tax but excludes auxiliary services, credit, debit and charge card fees. Terms and conditions apply.