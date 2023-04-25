Two Pacific travel associations join hands

BANGKOK, 26 April 2023: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) to promote and strengthen shared interests between the two organisations in the areas of market access, innovative events, membership and communications.

PATA chair Peter Semone noted that PATA was thrilled to partner with SPTO in implementing these exciting development opportunities to encourage advocacy marketing and communication, insightful market research, and innovative events for its member organisations.

“PATA is looking forward to further connecting with SPTO on areas of cooperation for travel and tourism within the Asia Pacific region. This connection will provide more opportunities to host international events, share market insights and enable us to promote the Pacific region to a globally connected audience. Keeping the P in PATA is imperative to us,” said Semone.

In his response to the MoU signing, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker highlighted the potential to establish important public-private partnerships, to strengthen the development of the travel and tourism industry in Asia and the Pacific.

“We welcome this partnership with PATA as it aligns with the innovative partnerships component of SPTO’S Strategic Plan 2020-2024. Our two organisations have a wealth of diverse membership and wider stakeholders. We recognise this partnership as an opportunity to unite our stakeholders and resources to revitalise our progress towards the sustainable growth of travel and tourism in Asia and the Pacific”, he concluded.

About PATA

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a not-for-profit membership association that catalyses the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from and within the Asia Pacific region. The PATAmPOWER platform delivers data, forecasts and insights from the PATA Strategic Intelligence Centre to members’ desktops and mobile devices. Visit www.PATA.org.

About SPTO

Established in 1983 as the Tourism Council of the South Pacific, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is the mandated organisation representing Tourism in the region. Its 21 Government members are American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Marshall Islands, New Caledonia, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Rapa Nui, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu Wallis and Futuna, and the People’s Republic of China. Visit SPTO here.

(Source: Pacific Asia Travel Association)