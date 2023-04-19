Thai Vietjet is back with zero fares

BANGKOK, 20 April 2023: Thai Vietjet launches its ‘Summer Super Sale’ promotion as temperatures in Thailand sizzle at around 40 degrees centigrade and the airline’s best offer dips to zero, excluding taxes and fees.

The pick-up on zero-fare travel is available for bookings on the airline’s entire network until 22 April 2023 for domestic services and April 18-25, 2023 for international services. The domestic and international flight travel period runs from 1 June to 31 December 2023 (excluding public holidays).

The special promotional tickets are applied to Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai, as well as Thai Vietjet’s international network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Japan and Taipei.

The promotional fares are also available on all distribution channels, including the airline’s website, mobile app and travel agencies. P

Thai Vietjet operates the top 10 Thailand domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-regional flights including from Phuket to Chiang Mai. The airline is also actively expanding its international flight network to many destinations across Asia-pacific, connecting Thailand with Vietnam, Singapore, Phnom Penh, Japan, Taiwan and other top destinations.