Relive Asia’s golden age of pop culture

HONG KONG, 26 April 2023: Hong Kong has one of the most influential pop cultures among Asian cities, especially its pervasive Cantopop and movies from the 1980s to the 1990s, which gave birth to many superstars who were well-known internationally.

The timeless influence of those masterpieces can still be found in the pop culture of Hong Kong and even the rest of Asia.

Movie Tram (Photo credit: Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2023)

The first-ever “Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival”, launched in April, presents over 20 events scheduled throughout the rest of the year. An array of experiences await visitors to relive the golden age of Hong Kong superstars, including Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui, who reigned in the music and movie industries.

Here are recommended experiences for visitors to savour and reminisce about the old days, paying tribute to the legends.

Passing on the Legend with a Brand New Interpretation

Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the passing of Leslie Cheung (“Gor-gor”) this year, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum has organised an exhibition with Cheung’s close friends Florence Chan, William Chang and Wing Shya as guest curators. The exhibition presents Cheung’s legendary achievements in music and film and his influence on popular culture.

Movie Tram – Tales Told by Cinematic Storytellers

** Tickets available online for registration

A quintessential Hong Kong symbol on the move, the tram is a vessel of the city’s unique scenery and memories, making it an ideal backdrop for many Hong Kong movies. The Festival will present “Movie Tram” tours, in which the participants will take a walking tour around film locations in Central & Western District before hopping onto a tram, where famous filmmakers, including Stanley Kwan and Kearen Pang, will share behind-the-scenes stories and inspirations for cinematic creativity, uncovering the gems of the city’s moving pictures.

In the Mood for Qipao – A Showcase of the Flourishing Era of Hong Kong Cinema

Cinderella and Her Qipao Exhibition

The qipao (cheongsam) is a fashion symbol of Chinese culture and a key styling element for female leads in many Hong Kong movies. This exhibition, organised by the Hong Kong Film Archive, with over 30 qipaos from a selection of films spanning different eras will be on display, recreating the cultural landscapes of the past with pieces worn by iconic actresses such as Maggie Cheung and Brigitte Lin.

Out of Thin Air: Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition

The Hong Kong Heritage Museum and the Hong Kong Film Arts Association will jointly present the exhibition. By displaying iconic costumes, props, sets, paraphernalia and workshop scenes, the exhibition will take visitors behind the scenes to explore the nature of Hong Kong’s film culture and the highly adaptable professionalism and creative inclusiveness of the film industry workers.

More riveting activities will debut soon. Make these experiences part of your itinerary and embark on a distinctive pop culture journey in the footsteps of legendary Hong Kong superstars.

For more information about the “Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival”, please visit https://www.pcf.gov.hk/en/.

(Source: HKTB – Businesswire)