RCG monitors progress in reducing emissions

SINGAPORE, 26 April 2023: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) released its ‘15th annual Seastainability Report’ on Monday, providing an update on its corporate responsibility strategy and performance across its three wholly owned brands – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises.

2022 marked a watershed moment in the company’s advancement of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. Defining events include the 30th anniversary of the company’s first environmental programme, Save the Waves, and the first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, published with the ‘2022 Seastainability Report’.

The targets and strategies laid out in the annual report highlight Royal Caribbean Group’s progress to reduce emissions and promote the safety and well-being of its guests and employees, including its commitments to sustainable tourism, protecting the oceans it sails and inspiring and empowering the communities it visits.

Report Highlights – Asia Pacific

“Surrender Your Shell” initiative, a collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group’s Australian team, WWF Australia and the Australian Museum Research Institute. As part of the initiative, the Australian government changed the federal policy for six months, allowing Australians to send historically purchased tortoiseshell products to WWF Australia without the risk of prosecution. This information helped create a “ShellBank” database to identify vulnerable turtle populations and partner with local communities, governments and the tourism industry on turtle protection initiatives.

As part of the Blue Green Promise to protect oceans, Royal Caribbean Group partnered with WWF to help protect and gather information on local whale sharks in the Philippines. Travellers worldwide can go to the small town of Donsol in the Philippines to see these endangered species. Since the start of the programme, the ocean region surrounding Donsol has been protected by new regulations, helping protect the whale shark population. Tourism has flourished, boosting the economy and quality of life for locals.

Renewing its partnership with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and committing an additional USD5 million to preserve ocean health

Royal Caribbean Group is building on a robust portfolio of technologies that improve energy efficiency, water treatment, and waste management; it has worked to introduce environmentally friendly ships that move the company closer to achieving Destinations Net Zero, the company’s vision for net zero emissions by 2050.

Visit www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/sustainability to dive deeper into Royal Caribbean Group’s 2022 ‘Seastainability Report’.

(Source: Royal Caribbean Group)