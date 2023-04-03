MAI expands flights to India

YANGON, Myanmar, 4 April 2023: Myanmar Airways International will introduce a new service from Yangon to Chennai in India, effective 6 May.

It marks the introduction of the airline’s fourth destination in India. The other three destinations are Delhi, Gaya and Kolkata.

The new direct flight from Yangon to Chennai will use an A320 for a once-weekly service every Saturday. Flight 8M652 will depart Yangon at 0800 and arrive in Chennai at 1015. The return flight 8M651 will depart Chennai at 1115 and arrive in Yangon at 1515. The starting fare is USD260

Chennai, on the Bay of Bengal in eastern India, is the capital of the state of Tamil Nadu.