BANGKOK 6 April 2023: Emirates is launching a new phase of children’s amenities that considers the varying needs and preferences of babies and infants, younger kids, and older children up to 12 years old.

The new amenity kits feature global exploration and diversity themes, designed from sustainable materials by a creative team of in-house designers and marketing and product specialists. They are available as separate kits for up to two years, three to six years and seven to 12 years. Each kit is certified for safety by Intertek, per EN71 and Gulf toy safety standards. New designs are launched every year for the benefit of frequent travellers and Emirates collectors.

Essentials for the tiniest travellers

Emirates baby and infant kits contain all the essential items a parent needs onboard for comfort and hygiene- a reusable changing mat, diaper cream and cleansing wipes, a keepsake wipe-clean bib, a soothing vibrating plush toy that can be attached to a seatback or a stroller, and collectable ‘blanket buddies’, where an Emirates character soft toy representing a pilot or cabin crew is offered alongside a soft blanket to ensure a sweet night’s sleep.

The high-quality and sustainable kit is designed to be reusable, and the colourful bags feature hand-drawn artwork to represent the people, places, and cultures that Emirates airline serves in its global route network of 140 destinations. Quickly becoming collectors’ items among Emirates’ global fanbase, the unique design features emblems of the iconic city of Dubai, daytime and night-time scenes, the flagship Emirates A380 aircraft, friendly members of the Emirates cabin crew and pilots holding hands with people from all cultures of the world – showcasing diversity through national dress and a range of ethnicities.

Emirates amenity kits for children aged three to six years are designed to build memories for the youngest travellers and create excitement about travelling the world. Children in this age group are given a trendy belt bag, larger backpack, or generous duffle bag designed to be fit for multiple events – from travelling to sports or simply transporting toys. Kids even get special headphones for inflight ice entertainment, a soft and comfortable fit on smaller ears. The amenity kit also contains the perfect distractions for an active young child, including an engaging ‘Fly with Me’ activity pack with its own pack of non-toxic colouring pencils featuring kid-friendly world maps, puzzles, drawing tutorials, colouring pages, educational activities about Dubai and protecting the environment.

The kits are manufactured from high-quality, responsibly sourced materials, including plastic bottles – up to 4 bottles per bag. Children between seven and 12 are given high-quality, reusable belt bags, larger backpacks, or generous duffle bags – designed with subtle and cool graphics that appeal to the age group. The unique design features emblems of Dubai, Emirates aircraft, cabin crew and pilots, and iconic landmarks worldwide – fostering a love of travel and exploration. The bags are also made from 100% sustainable materials and repurposed plastic – up to seven bottles are recycled to make each bag. Children aged seven to 12 also get special headphones for the award-winning ice inflight entertainment.

Children fly better

To build unforgettable travel memories, Emirates cabin crew capture special moments onboard with an instant Polaroid camera and present it in a limited-edition photo frame as a souvenir for children.

To allow babies to have their nap time safely and comfortably, there are bookable bassinets for infants under two years old onboard Emirates and baby changing tables in all bathrooms. Organic baby food, milk formula and baby bottles are available onboard for infants if parents or guardians require them during the flight.

For children older than two years, kid’s meals are served on almost all routes, excluding some short-haul flights in the GCC. The kids’ meals feature tasty and high-quality choices popular with kids, including favourites like nuggets, pasta, mini burgers, and pizzas, accompanied by both healthy snacks and sweet treats, juice and water – served on a specially designed colourful meal tray featuring the beloved Emirates crew and pilot Little Travellers.

Memorable travel experiences

On the ground, Emirates offers priority boarding for families across all international airports. In Dubai Airport, Emirates provides free baby strollers for infants and younger kids, as well as a dedicated family check-in area at Dubai airport, during peak travel periods. In the First and Business Class Lounges in Dubai airport- Concourse A & B, the kids play areas have arcade-quality games and Sony PlayStation terminals. The First and Business Class Lounges in Dubai Airport also have mother and baby care rooms, comfortable feeding areas and baby changing facilities.

Emirates offers a unique Unaccompanied Minors service to children aged five to 11 years who travel alone or if their parents are in a separate travel class. There is a dedicated Unaccompanied Minors Lounge with video games, free Wi‑Fi, comfy sofas, and children’s bathrooms, where kids can enjoy drinks and snacks while waiting for their flight. The Unaccompanied Minors service ensures that children are accompanied and supervised by Emirates ground staff and cabin crew for every step of their journey. A specialist member of the team meets the child at the Unaccompanied Minors check‑in desk and stays with them through the airport to help them with security and immigration before meeting the cabin crew at the aircraft door. When the child arrives, a specialist member of the team will be at the aircraft door to welcome them to their destination, helping them through the airport before taking them to their parent or guardian.

(Your Stories: Emirates)