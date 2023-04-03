AirAsia will start Jakarta-Perth flights

PERTH, 4 April 2023: Indonesia AirAsia confirms it will start flying from Jakarta to Perth for the first time, on 2 June 2023.

Fares on this inaugural route are now on sale, starting from AUD179 (ex-Perth) or IDR1,299,000. (ex-Jakarta)

From left to right: Carolyn Turnbull, Tourism Western Australia Managing Director, Veranita Yosephine, Indonesia AirAsia CEO, Hon Roger Cook MLA, Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Western Australia, Listiana Operananta, Counsel General of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Mohammad Rizal Pahlevi, Commercial and Services Director of PT Angkasa Pura II Indonesia Airport and Kate Holsgrove, Acting CEO of Perth Airport, in a photo session during the launch of Indonesia AirAsia Jakarta-Perth route.

Supported by the Western Australian Government through Tourism Western Australia (TWA) and the Perth Airport, the direct service will initially operate four times a week, delivering over 1,400 visitor seats weekly through Perth and Jakarta Airports, with plans to grow in line with demand. The new route was introduced last week during an event in Perth, Australia, attended by representatives from the TWA, Perth Airport, Indonesia AirAsia and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia.

Two-way travel between Indonesia and Australia has always been prevalent for several reasons, including the convenient flight time and appeal of both destinations for shopping, dining, adventure, beaches, and education. According to the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, the number of Indonesian students in Australia this year alone has already reached more than 20,000, an increase from 15,000 in 2022.

Indonesia AirAsia CEO, Veranita Yosephine, expressed her optimism concerning the new route: “We foresee the new Jakarta – Perth route will be very popular for leisure travellers wanting to see more of Indonesia and for the more than 270 million Indonesians (more than 10 million residents in Jakarta alone) wishing to visit Perth and West Australia for business, leisure, studying and visiting friends and family.

The new route from Jakarta to Perth will use an A320 aircraft with 180 seats flying the route four times weekly. Flight time is 4.5 hours.

Indonesia AirAsia already offers three daily flights between Perth and Bali due to soaring demand delivering over 7,000 visitor seats weekly through Perth and Denpasar airports alone. While starting with four weekly services from Jakarta, providing over 1,400 visitor seats weekly through Perth Airport (or over 700 to West Australia), the airline will review opportunities to expand these services in the future based on demand.