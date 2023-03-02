ThaiViet sells 3.3 fare deals

BANGKOK, 3 March 2023: Celebrating March’s double day with a big saving, Thai Vietjet launches ‘3.3 Hot Deals’ promotion, offering special fares starting from THB 633 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s domestic network.

The promotional fares are open for bookings up to midnight on 5 March. So not much warning if you miss the airline’s Facebook page alerts. Still, the travel period runs from 15 March to 31 October 2023 (not inclusive of public holidays, and terms and conditions apply).

The special fare applies to Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai.

Note the airline suspended direct flights from Chiang Rai to Phuket, a decision that prompts pleas from the airline’s Facebook fans to ask when it will return. It cut the route during the peak of the high season last November. As the season is now nearly over for the northern destination, it is unlikely the airline will reinstate direct flights anytime soon.

The 3.3 promotional fares are available on all other distribution channels, including the airline’s website and its Facebook account. You can also book through a travel agency either online or in person.