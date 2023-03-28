MarketHub Europe welcomes tourism leaders

SINGAPORE, 29 March 2023: Europe’s leading names in travel and tourism gather in Amsterdam this week for the MarketHub Europe.

Organised by Hotelbeds, the event combines a conference and trade show at the nhow Amsterdam RAI, making it the first time that Hotelbeds has brought its flagship event to The Netherlands.

More than 400 local and international executives join the event from 28 to 31 March to hear some of the biggest names in tourism and tech speak. These include NH Hotels (part of Minor), easyJet holidays, Google, Telefonica and The World Travel and Tourism Council.

“We’re thrilled that the MarketHub is back for the first time since 2019 and in this vibrant city of Amsterdam, where we have been so warmly welcomed,” said Hotelbeds chief commercial officer Carlos Muñoz Capllonch. “Our theme for this year is ‘Where Next?’ and I’m sure we’re going to have some insightful and lively discussion focused on the traveller of tomorrow and what they expect the industry to deliver.”

The conference programme will cover a diverse range of topics, including; how travel can become a force for good; the power of personalised service; how innovation and tech can shape travel; and the generation of disruption.

Additional speakers include Morgan Stanley, Experience Kissimmee, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, Discover Puerto Rico, Rixos Hotels, the Clermont Hotel Group and Accor Hotels.

MarketHub Europe is an invitation-only event attended by the most important Hotelbeds partners from all the key source markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Hotelbeds hosts three annual MarketHub events in the Americas (9 to 12 May 2023), Europe and Asia. The dates and host country of the Asian event have not been announced for 2023. The Asian show was last held in 2019 in Bali, Indonesia.

For more information, visit http://www.themarkethub.com/europe/.