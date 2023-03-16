MAI boosts flights to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2023: Myanmar Airways International will add three weekly flights from its Yangon home base to Singapore starting 28 March, giving the airline 10 weekly flights.

The new flights are scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The airline resumed daily flights to Singapore last December using an Airbus 320 with 180 seats.

Even with 10 flights weekly, the Yangon -Singapore route is the airline’s busiest, with seats fully booked on 25 and 26 March, according to the airline’s Facebook post. Most of the passengers are business visitors. Fares start at USD149, one-way.

MAI’s three A320s serve destinations in Asia and Dubai in the Middle East.

On routes to India, MAI operates three weekly flights to Delhi (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) with fares starting at USD165. Kolkata is served a twice weekly flight on Thursday and Sunday with fares starting at USD115.

Other destinations include Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket in Thailand.