HK Express receives first A321neo

BANGKOK, 30 March 2023: Airbus has announced the successful delivery of its first Airbus A321neo to the low-cost carrier HK Express, a member of Cathay Pacific Group based in Hong Kong

This milestone marks the first 16 A321neo aircraft for HK Express and features the airline’s latest livery, with shades of purple and white. In addition, the aircraft’s winglets and empennage spots an “e” shaped journey symbol, which evokes the start of a pleasant journey with HK Express.

“We are thrilled to welcome the first A321neo to our fleet,” said HK Express CEO Mandy Ng. “As an operator of the A320 Family, we are confident in the A321neo’s game-changing ability to provide more capacity with greater sustainability. At HK Express, the A321neo is key in our efforts to reduce our impact on the environment.”

“Airbus is proud to extend our relationship with the Cathay Pacific Group, and this new delivery represents a new milestone in our long relationship. The A321neo’s performance and efficiency will allow HK Express to expand its network while reducing its carbon footprint,” said Airbus Asia-Pacific president Anand Stanley.

HK Express’ A321neo is powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines and can seat up to 236 passengers.

HK Express is an all-Airbus operator, with its current fleet comprising 27 A320 Family aircraft, including 11A321ceo, 10 A320neo, five A320ceo and its first A321neo.

(Source: Airbus)