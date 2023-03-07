BANGKOK, 8 March 2023: Emirates brings back its four-day Travel Fair 2023, 9 to 12 March, at Fashion Hall, Siam Paragon, Bangkok.

Travellers can access discounted fares and daily giveaways during the event open to the public from 1000 to 2100. The fair features deals in both economy and business class to numerous destinations across Emirates’ global network, including Hong Kong, London, Zurich, Sydney, Paris, Moscow, Dubai, Vienna, Los Angeles and New York.

In addition, visitors will get to immerse in the full Emirates experience, with a dedicated lounge zone staffed by a team of Emirates international cabin crew and a friendly mascot.

Emirates connects over 140 destinations in 77 countries and territories. It operates 28 weekly flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport and 14 from Phuket to Dubai International Airport. From Bangkok, the airline also offers daily service to Hong Kong. With the choice of flight timings offered, passengers can easily choose timings that suit their travel needs and enjoy the ability to connect to other flights with the minimum waiting time.

Visit: www.emirates.com

(Your Stories: Emirates)