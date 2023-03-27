Emirates launches first A380 service to Bali

DUBAI, UAE, 28 March 2023: Emirates will deploy its signature A380 aircraft to Bali starting from 1 June 2023, marking a milestone in Indonesia’s aviation history as the first A380 service to the country.

The new two-class Emirates A380 service will replace one of the two daily services to Bali currently operated by a two-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The airline’s debut A380 flight EK368 will depart from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 0325, arriving at Denpasar International Airport (DPS) at 1635. The return flight, EK369, will depart Bali at 1940, arriving in Dubai at 0045. All times are local.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, the Emirates App, at Emirates sales offices, and via online and offline travel agents. Travellers should check the Emirates website for the latest travel requirements.

Emirates’ chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “The Emirates A380 is synonymous with our fly better promise and world-class products and services. We’re excited to offer our travellers the opportunity to experience its uniqueness and unmatched beauty on flights to and from Bali. We’ve been working closely with our partners at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport to ensure our A380 operations will be seamless and smooth.

“Bali continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in our network and strategic markets in Southeast Asia. The Emirates A380’s debut in Indonesia underscores our long-standing commitment to its travel and tourism sector.”

Emirates launched nonstop daily services from Dubai to Bali in 2015, adding to its scheduled flights to Jakarta which began in 1992. The airline has operated more than 49,000 flights, carrying over 9 million passengers between Indonesia and Dubai. Emirates currently serves Indonesia with 28 weekly flights to Bali and Jakarta and offers increased connectivity to 29 more domestic cities via the two gateways through its partnership agreements with Garuda Indonesia and Batik Air.

On a two-class Emirates A380 aircraft, passengers are offered 58 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 557 generously pitched seats in Economy Class. Customers travelling to and from Bali can look forward to enjoying Emirates’ spacious and comfortable cabins, signature products that offer travellers the best experiences in the sky, like the Onboard Lounge, as well as regional cuisine, including Indonesian dishes.

Emirates continues to expand its A380 network to meet increasing travel demand globally. The airline’s flagship aircraft is currently deployed to 41 destinations, including Dubai and is likely to expand to nearly 50 destinations by the end of the summer.

www.emirates.com

(Your Stories: Emirates)