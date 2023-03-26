KUCHING, 27 March 2023: Sarawak welcomed back its first cruise ship this year from Singapore, reinstating cruise arrivals in Sarawak after a three-year hiatus.

Star Breeze anchored at Sim Kheng Hong Port on Thursday, 23 March 2023, bringing 201 passengers for a brief visit to Sarawak before heading for Hong Kong.

The passengers, mostly from the US, UK, Europe, Australia and ASEAN countries, were given a warm traditional garlanding welcome before visiting Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Sarawak Cultural Village and around Kuching for the Kuching Heritage tour.

Sarawak Tourism Board’s (STB) director of stakeholder relations Maurice Balang said the arrival of “Star Breeze” marks the reinstatement of cruise arrivals into Sarawak after a three-year hiatus, with another cruise ship expected to arrive in Sarawak in November 2023.

“Kuching needs a deep-sea port to make Sarawak a viable cruise destination in the future to accommodate mega cruise ships with the capacity of more than 3,000 passengers”, he added.

Star Breeze left Kuching in the late evening of the same day, sailing to its next destination in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. Other destinations on the cruise include several islands in the Philippines before arriving in Hong Kong on 4 April 2023. Star Breeze is owned by Windstar Cruises, based in the USA.

(Your Stories: STB)