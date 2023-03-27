Thai Smile adds Mekong Region flights

BANGKOK, 28 March 2023: Thai Smile increases services from its home base at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to five Mekong Region cities during its summer timetable, effective from 26 March to 28 October.

The airline posted its summer schedule at the weekend through an assortment of Thai language graphics on its Facebook page without even a translation of city names.

An airline that cannot be bothered translating a city name? It’s Yangon.

Flights to five major destinations in the Mekong region increase to twice daily, up from daily flights.

According to the summer schedule presentation, the airline has no immediate plans to resume flights to Siem Reap in Cambodia and Luang Prabang in Laos. A check of the airline’s booking website returns the message “not available” as far forward as September 2023. It suggests it is unlikely flights to the two UNESCO World Heritage destinations will resume until the winter timetable begins November 2023, when the peak travel season begins for Europeans heading for the region.

More flights to Mekong Region cities

Phnom Penh:

Two daily flights now serve Cambodia’s capital.

An early morning flight (WE587) departs Bangkok at 0735, arriving in Phnom Penh at 0850.

A second flight (WE583 departs Bangkok at 1815, arriving in Phnom Penh at 1935

Vientiane:

Twice-daily flights to the Lao capital

WE570 departs Bangkok at 1125, arriving in Vientiane at 1240.

WE574 departs Bangkok at 1825, arriving in Vientiane at 1945.

Yangon;

Myanmar’s commercial gateway city gets two daily flights.

WE301 departs Bangkok at 0930, arriving in Yangon at 1030.

WE303 departs Bangkok at 1705, arriving in Yangon at 1800.

Ho Chi Minh City:

Twice-daily flights now serve Vietnam’s southern gateway.

WE550 departs Bangkok at 0735, arriving in HCMC at 0905.

WE556 departs Bangkok at 1735, arriving in HCMC at 1905.

HANOI:

Viertnam’s capital gets twice daily flights.

WE560 departs Bangkok at 0745, arriving in Hanoi at 0935.

WE564 departs Bangkok at 1750, arriving in Hanoi at 1940.

Discounted 10 to 15% fares are valid on routes from Bangkok to Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Vientiane, Laos; Yangon, Myanmar; and Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam. (The discount for bookings made on 28 March is 15%, and 10% for bookings made on 29 March, the final day of the promotion.) Travel is valid up to midnight on 31 May 2023. Bookings must be made on the airline’s website or via the call centre and airport customer service centre.

The airline’s summer timetable graphic indicates it will fly daily from Bangkok to Kathmandu, Nepal and Penang, Malaysia. It will also offer four weekly flights to Jaipur, India.