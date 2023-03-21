Airline extends MATTA Fair discounts

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 March 2023: Malaysia Aviation Group has extended its 45% off travel deal on the group’s airlines and tour arm until 24 March.

Sales of the discounted fares and tours started during the MATTA Travel Fair from 17 to 19 March and extended until midnight on Friday. The deals are valid on Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings, and the tour operating arm MHholidays,

Malaysia Airlines offers discounts of up to 45% on economy and business class fares to all domestic and selected international destinations.

It covers popular destinations such as Medan, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Delhi and Bangkok, with fares starting at MYR249. Fares within Malaysia to popular destinations such as Penang, Langkawi, Terengganu, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching start at MYR79.

Members of Enrich, the airline’s travel and lifestyle loyalty programme, will receive 50% extra Enrich Points on Economy and Business Class tickets on all destinations.

In addition to these attractive discounts, passengers who purchase Economy Class tickets through the Malaysia Airlines website during the promotion period can win an upgrade to business class.

Firefly also offers deals starting from MYR69 all-in one-way on all domestic flights and from MYR99 all-in one-way to international destinations within their network. This includes new routes from Firefly’s Penang hub connecting travellers across Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia between the regions, which includes direct flights from Penang to Medan and Singapore.

The regional community airline MASwings is offering deals on selected destinations within and across Sabah and Sarawak, with fares starting from MYR131 all-in-one-way to destinations connecting Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, and Miri to major towns and cities in East Malaysia, such as Mulu, Lahad Datu, Sibu, Tawau, Labuan, Bintulu and Limbang.

Travel packages with MH Holidays that include flights plus hotel deals start from MYR389 for a three-day, two-night stay at destinations in Malaysia. Package prices for trips to international destinations start from MYR1,299 per person for a three-night stay in Bangkok, Bali, Phuket, Jakarta, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. A further discount of MYR100 is offered when presenting the promo code MATTA100, for travel until 30 September 2023.