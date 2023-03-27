Accessible tourism event in Queensland

BRISBANE, Australia, 28 March 2023: Queensland Minister For Tourism, Innovation and Sport, Stirling Hinchliffe, has announced a major sponsorship for the third annual Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Conference in Asia-Pacific (AITCAP 2023).

The Minister says: “More and more people with a disability and their families are looking for travel options that cater to their needs. We want this year to be the transformation that creates an enduring legacy for Queensland as an inclusive, world-class visitor destination. Queensland’s great lifestyle and world-class visitor experiences are too good not to be enjoyed by everyone.”

Well timed to help meet the objectives of the Year of Accessible Tourism, AITCAP 2023 will engage tourism operators and destinations on how to meet best the needs of the 20% of travellers that have a disability and allow them to connect with various organisations around the region who are working toward a common goal of making travel more accessible for everybody.

The hybrid event comprises a one-day in-person conference on 28 April in Queensland, a one-day virtual conference on 11 May, and events on the sidelines.

GetAboutAble is proud to partner with the Queensland Government. It has demonstrated a commitment to being a world-leading accessible & inclusive destination through initiatives like the Accessible Tourism Toolkit, the Accessible Tourism in Queensland project and declaring 2023 Year of Accessible Tourism with associated funding.

The event agenda

28 April 2023 – a one-day in-person event at Sea World Resort Conference Centre, Gold Coast, Australia.

11 May 2023 – a one-day virtual event, Dedicated AITCAP Platform

Queensland Government supports the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Conference as part of the 2023 Year of Accessible Tourism. For more details and to register, go to https://aitcap.getaboutable.com/. Ticketing platform: https://events.humanitix.com/aitcap-2023