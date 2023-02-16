Vistara: First Indian airline to fly the new A321

DELHI, 17 February 2023: Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, takes the lead as the first airline in India to deploy Airbus A321LR to its fleet.

The long-range variant of the Airbus A320neo (part of the order of 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320 family placed in 2018) arrived in Delhi earlier this month, 2023, from the Airbus production facility in Hamburg, Germany.

The Airbus A321LR allows Vistara to expand its international network to destinations that require a longer-range aircraft than the A320.

Vistara chief executive officer Vinod Kannan said: ” This addition reiterates our stronger focus on international expansion and enables us to offer longer range connectivity to our customers while also maintaining greater fuel efficiency.”

The A321LR aircraft has 188 seats in a three-class cabin configuration – 12 lie-flat seats in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 152 in economy class. All seats are equipped with four-way adjustable headrests, in-seat power/USB charging ports, a state-of-the-art In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system featuring a multimedia library with up to 700 hours of content, and onboard Wi-Fi to accentuate the overall in-flight experience for the passengers.

The airline has recently been featured amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines while being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row, ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’ at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022.

About Vistara

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).