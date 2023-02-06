Vietravel promotes airline at ATF

JAKARTA, 7 February 2023: Vietravel participated in the ASEAN Tourism Forum last week, introducing its regional airline to international buyers planning tours to Southeast Asia.

Arguably Vietnam’s largest aviation and tourism corporation, the group received its third Airbus A321 last month as it plans to serve 15 destinations in Asia, up from seven routes in February.

In the initial phase, the airline serves the following routes; Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City – Danang, Ho Chi Minh City – Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City – Nha Trang, Hanoi – Danang, Hanoi – Phu Quoc and Hanoi – Hue.

Over the next two years, it will acquire six A321s and six B737s to establish flights to South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore. Its inaugural commercial service linked Hanoi to Bangkok on 16 December 2022.

The airline was registered in December 2021 in Hue, the former imperial city in central Vietnam, under the Vietravel group of companies established in 1992. Considered the largest travel group in the country it handled around 800,000 travel clients annually and had a workforce of 1,300 staff in 60 offices before the Covid-19 pandemic lock downs.