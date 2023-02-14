Thai AirAsia slashes fares

BANGKOK, 15 February 2023: AirAsia launched a promotion offering flights to various domestic destinations in Thailand and international destinations from its Bangkok Don Mueang airport hub.

The following fares are up for grabs from now until 19 February 2023 for travel from 1 March to 10 December 2023, exclusively via the AirAsia Super App and its website.

One-way fares on domestic flights (FD) start from THB399 THB and International flights (FD) start from THB1,390.

Long-haul flights on Thai AirAsia X (XJ) start from THB4,590 THB, from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport to Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Melbourne and Sydney.

Guests who book a flight with AirAsia via www.airasia.com or AirAsia Super App from now until 19 February 2023 will receive free flight delay insurance cover of up to THB1,500* for delays over two hours with the travelling period from 1 May to 10 December 2023.

*Review promotion terms and conditions before booking.