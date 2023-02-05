BA set to return to China

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2023: British Airways will resume flights between the UK and mainland China after a two-year absence.

Tickets are now on sale for flights to Shanghai starting on 23 April and Beijing on 3 June.

British Airways first flew to China in 1980 and continued until the pandemic.

From 23 April, flights will operate daily between London Heathrow and Shanghai Pudong International Airport – BA168/BA169.

From 3 June, flights will operate between London Heathrow and Beijing Daxing Airport four times per week – BA88/89.

British Airways head of sales, Asia Pacific Noella Ferns said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our flights from Shanghai and Beijing. We know they’ve been looking forward to reuniting with family and friends, coming to study in the UK and resuming business between China and the UK.”

Shanghai and Beijing flights are now available to book on the airline’s website ba.com

Flight Number Day of week Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time London-Shanghai service from 23 April 2023 BA169 Daily London Heathrow 1225 Shanghai Pudong 0755^ BA168 Daily Shanghai Pudong 1100 London Heathrow 1825 London-Beijing service from 3 June 2023 BA89 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat London Heathrow 1505 Beijing Daxing 0935^ BA88 Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun Beijing Daxing 1120 London Heathrow 1730

^arrives one day later

*Schedule is effective from 23 April and 3 June 2023 and subject to operational change and regulatory approval.