BA set to return to China

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

SINGAPORE, 6 February 2023: British Airways will resume flights between the UK and mainland China after a two-year absence.

Tickets are now on sale for flights to Shanghai starting on 23 April and Beijing on 3 June.

British Airways first flew to China in 1980 and continued until the pandemic.

From 23 April, flights will operate daily between London Heathrow and Shanghai Pudong International Airport – BA168/BA169.

From 3 June, flights will operate between London Heathrow and Beijing Daxing Airport four times per week – BA88/89.

British Airways head of sales, Asia Pacific Noella Ferns said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our flights from Shanghai and Beijing. We know they’ve been looking forward to reuniting with family and friends, coming to study in the UK and resuming business between China and the UK.”

Shanghai and Beijing flights are now available to book on the airline’s website ba.com

Flight Number

Day of week

Departure Airport

Departure Time

Arrival Airport

Arrival Time

London-Shanghai service from 23 April 2023

BA169

Daily

London Heathrow

1225

Shanghai Pudong

0755^

BA168

Daily

Shanghai Pudong

1100

London Heathrow

1825

London-Beijing service from 3 June 2023

BA89

Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat

London Heathrow

1505

Beijing Daxing

0935^

BA88

Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun

Beijing Daxing

1120

London Heathrow

1730

^arrives one day later

*Schedule is effective from 23 April and 3 June 2023 and subject to operational change and regulatory approval.

