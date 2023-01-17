Take a peep at Silversea’s newest ship

SINGAPORE, 18 January 2023: Silversea Cruises unveils its newest ship Silver Nova due to set sail in August 2023.

The 728-passenger Silver Nova will feature 10 bars and lounges, eight restaurants and additional public venues, all designed to reflect spaciousness.

Silver Nova

“Silver Nova will unlock a new luxury experience for our guests, offering an industry-leading variety of bars, lounges, and restaurants with an entirely new design approach for Silversea,” said Silversea Cruises president and CEO Barbara Muckermann.

Silver Nova will offer guests the choice of eight signature restaurants, a three-storied atrium, a casino, a two-storied boutique, and two outdoor bars, Pool Bar and the Dusk Bar. In addition, the ship will offer 364 spacious suites across 13 categories.

The ship is set to become the world’s first low-emission cruise ship with advanced hybrid technology that uses fuel cells, emitting zero local emissions while in port—an industry first.