Royal Cliff serves Chinese New Year dinner

PATTAYA, Thailand, 19 January 2023: Royal Cliff Hotels Group Pattaya promotes its Chinese New Year buffet dinner for families celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit.

The buffet dinner spread includes all the favourite Chinese dishes associated with the Lunar New Year celebrations, such as roasted duck, red bbq pork, crackling pork belly, dim sum, and steamed fish, along with desserts and homemade ice cream.

Date: 22 January 2023

Price: THB 999++ per person

For more information or to book a table, contact:

Tel: 038250421

Line ID: @Royalcliff

Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalcliff

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.royalcliff.com/new/chinese-new-year-buffet-panorama/

(Your Stories: Royal Cliff Hotels Group)