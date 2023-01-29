Qatar extends Avios partnership

BANGKOK, 30 January 2023: Members of Qatar Airways Privilege Club (QRPC) can collect and spend Avios at almost 200 outlets at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in partnership with Qatar Duty-Free (QDF).

Avios is the reward currency of Qatar Airways Privilege Club and the preferred currency of the airline offering its most regular flyers extraordinary payment products. Avios can be used in conjunction with cash offering a part payment option. Avios are collected when members or their nominated family members fly with Qatar Airways, oneworld airlines, plus QR’s airline partners. Avios can also be collected with more than 100 global partners and co-branded payment cards.

In another innovation, passengers at all departure points will be rewarded with Avios points upon check-in, which will be credited up to 120 minutes before a flight departure.

This will allow Qatar Airways Privilege Club members to collect and spend Avios at the World’s Best Airport as part of their journey.

Qatar Airways flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the ‘Best Airport in the World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.