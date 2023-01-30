LANGKAWI, 31 January 2023: Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) will host a Langkawi Invest Day to unlock investment opportunities for sustainable tourism projects in the archipelago.

LADA announced the project last week on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, inviting tourism investors to attend the half-day event from 0930 to 1300 on 12 February 2023 at the Grand Ballroom of Aloft Hotel Langkawi.

LADA is targeting potential investors, business associations, senior management from tourism enterprises and government officials linked to promoting Langkawi’s economic development

For programme details, refer to https://goevent.lada.gov.my/assets/lada/Tentative.pdf

(Your Stories: LADA)