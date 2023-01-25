SINGAPORE, 26 January 2023: Emirates will relaunch its daily direct flight between Singapore and Melbourne from 26 March 2023 as part of its frequency ramp-up to Sydney and Melbourne in response to strong travel demand.

From 26 March to 01 April 2023, Emirates’ flight EK404, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, will depart Dubai at 2115 and arrive in Singapore at 0850. The flight will continue to Melbourne, taking off at 1025 from Singapore and touching down in Melbourne at 2035. The return service EK405 will take off from Melbourne at 0325 and arrive in Singapore at 0815 before departing for Dubai at 0940. It will arrive in Dubai at 1300.

Starting from 02 April 2023, Emirates’ flight EK404 will land in Melbourne at 1935 and take off to Singapore as EK405 at 0225.

Flight Number Departure Local Time (hrs) Arrival Local Time (hrs) EK404 Dubai 2115 Singapore 0850 Singapore 1025 Melbourne 2035 EK405 Melbourne 0325 Singapore 0815 Singapore 0940 Dubai 1300

The resumption of Emirates’ Singapore-Melbourne route will help serve the pent-up demand for air travel between the two cities and beyond across the airline’s global network, providing even more choice and flexibility for travellers with the capacity to transport up to 5,000 passengers a week between the two points.

Emirates country manager for Singapore & Brunei, Rashid Al Ardha said: “The return of our direct service between Singapore and Melbourne further establishes our commitment to supporting the local travel and tourism recovery in both markets. With travel restrictions easing globally, we are progressively restoring our operations to pre-pandemic levels, as we expect customer demand to remain strong in 2023.”

Emirates has been serving Singapore since 1990. Aside from the newly-restored Melbourne service, the airline continues to connect travellers to 130 cities across the globe through Dubai three times a day. Tickets can be issued on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.

Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration offers travellers eight private suites in first class, 42 lie-flat seats in business class and 304 spacious seats in economy class.

(Your Stories: Emirates)