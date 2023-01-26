Dubai, UAE, 27 January 2023: Emirates will scale up its A380 operations with the iconic double-decker returning to Glasgow and Birmingham in the UK and Nice in France during the first half of 2023.

The A380 resumes flights to Glasgow on 26 March, Nice on 1 June and Birmingham on 1 July. The airline has also announced it will resume its second daily service to Stansted (UK) starting from 1 May, using its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with its renowned ‘game changer’ first-class product. With the return of the second daily flight to Stansted, Emirates will ramp up its operations to London to 11 daily flights.

Emirates currently deploys its flagship A380 to 40 destinations worldwide. By the end of this summer, the popular aircraft will be serving almost 50 destinations, restoring close to 90% of the airline’s pre-pandemic A380 network.

Emirates is the largest operator of Airbus A380, with more than 80 aircraft currently in active service. The airline launched A380 services to Birmingham in 2016, Nice in 2017, and Glasgow in 2019.

