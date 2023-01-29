DUBAI, UAE, 30 January 2023: The Emirates Group and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) have launched a training programme for the airline’s Emirati country managers.

The programme builds and hones the diplomatic skills of managers worldwide and forms part of the aviation group’s new Commercial Ambassador Leadership Programme.

A ceremony to celebrate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was held at the Emirates Group headquarters, attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum,

Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, and Member of the Board of Trustees at AGDA, along with senior executives and representatives of both organisations.

The MoU was signed by Amira Al Falasi, Emirates Group’s Vice president, Human Resources, Learning and Talent, and Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, AGDA’s Deputy Director General.

The AGDA’s five-day programme will provide Emirati country managers with a comprehensive understanding of the diplomatic skills needed to effectively represent the Emirates Group abroad and achieve their business and commercial objectives. The series of tailored and practical training courses will also serve as a platform for knowledge exchange to enrich Emirati managers’ capabilities in the aviation sector.

The innovative Commercial Ambassador Leadership Programme underlines Emirates Group’s steadfast commitment to its Emirati talent. It has been developed in collaboration between the Group’s in-house teams and several UAE organisations. It focuses on the development of UAE National Country Managers’ leadership skills and their effectiveness in four vital areas: International protocol and global trends; media skills; people engagement; and management diplomacy.

The programme supports Emiratis who have joined Emirates Group’s National Commercial Outstation Programme. This places ambitious and talented Emiratis in strategic roles across the Group’s global markets so that they gain broader exposure, expand their network connections, and become accomplished leaders. In these roles, they drive commercial objectives and enrich relationships with key local partners and regulators. They engage with communities, the public sector, and businesses to facilitate strategic ties that build trade, tourism, and commerce activities between the UAE and their local markets.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/.

