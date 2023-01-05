Dash to tighten Covid testing rules

SINGAPORE, 6 January: Countries are in a hurry to reinstate stricter Covid-19 rules for all travellers departing airports in China, Hong Kong and Macau, despite a cautionary statement from the IATA not to overreact.

They are responding to Beijing’s decision to relax its strict ‘zero-Covid measures that kicked in just days before the New Year celebrations.

China called on countries to rethink the decision to introduce stricter testing regulations, which involve showing a negative PCR test result before boarding flights departing China.

Southeast Asian nations are taking a more cautious approach by monitoring the situation but stopping short of reintroducing PCR test pre-flight boarding requirements.

Malaysia says it will conduct temperature checks for arriving passengers on flights from China but stops short of requiring negative PCR tests to be presented before boarding.

Thailand has also confirmed it will not reintroduce the requirement to present negative PCR test results for passengers joining flights from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

At least for the time being, Singapore confirms it is not reintroducing pre-flight PCR testing for travellers from China, but it continues to monitor the situation.

Countries tightening entry rules

India

The country requires a Covid-19 negative test result for travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. Passengers from these countries will need to undergo quarantine if they show symptoms of Covid-19 or test positive.

Japan

Japan will introduce stricter conditions for travellers from China effective 8 January that require negative pre-boarding Covid-19 test results to board flights from China to Japan.

Taiwan

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre says all passengers arriving on direct flights from China and by ship at two offshore islands will have to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests upon arrival.

From 6 January, if you’re flying from China to Taiwan (including from China to Taiwan transiting through Hong Kong and Macau), you must also present a PCR test taken within 48 hours before boarding your flight or a rapid antigen test (RAT) taken within 24 hours before boarding.

If you test negative, you can go to your accommodation for seven days of ‘Self-initiated Epidemic Prevention’. If you test positive, you’ll need to isolate and practice self-health management until you test negative or seven days have passed since the last day of your isolation period.

If you’re travelling from locations other than China, you don’t have to do any tests or quarantine. Still, you will need to undertake seven days of ‘Self-initiated Epidemic Prevention in a hotel or private residence, provided the establishments meet the government criteria.

South Korea

If you’re entering South Korea from China, you must undertake a Covid-19 (PCR) test on arrival and isolate while waiting for test results.

From 5 January, if you’re travelling from China, you must show a negative (PCR) Covid-19 test result before boarding your flight.

Starting 7 January, if you’re travelling from Hong Kong or Macau, you’ll also be required to present a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding your flight and will be tested upon arrival. You’ll also need to register using the Q-code system before boarding. If you’re confirmed to have Covid-19 upon arrival, you’ll need to isolate for seven days.

Australia

Starting 5 January, travellers from China to Australia must submit a negative Covid-19 test result.

Travellers arriving in Australia from Macau and Hong Kong will be required to undertake a Covid-19 test within 48 hours before travel and show evidence of a negative test result. This applies regardless of your Covid-19 vaccination status and includes Australian citizens.

New Zealand

Effective 4 January, travellers from China will need to undergo a PCR Covid-19 test not more than 48 hours before departure and show proof of negative result to immigration on arrival in New Zealand.

UK

The UK introduced a pre-departure negative Covid-19 test from passengers from China starting 5 January 2023.

Italy

If you are travelling to Italy from China you will need to either provide a certificate confirming a negative Covid-19 test result before departure or be tested on arrival. The rule does not apply to children less than six years old.

France

France requires travellers from China to provide a negative Covid-19 test result in less than 48 hours before departure. It will also carry out random PCR Covid-19 tests on arrival for some travellers coming from China.

Spain

Passengers joining flights from China to Spain must test negative for Covid-19 or prove they have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Canada

From 5 January, Canada requires travellers departing China to test negative for Covid-19 and show proof to board flights to Canada. The requirements apply to all travellers two years of age and older arriving on flights in Canada from the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macau.

US

The US imposed mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China as of 5 January 2023. All air passengers aged two and older must present a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Americans should reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Qatar

As of 3 January, Qatar requires travellers departing China to provide a negative Covid-19 test result not more than 48 hours before the flight’s departure, according to Qatar’s state news agency QNA. The testing requirement is imposed on all travellers regardless of vaccination status.