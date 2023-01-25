Danang develops a duty-free zone

Danang, Vietnam, 26 January 2023: The People’s Committee of Danang has submitted a proposal to build a duty-free zone on a site located 30 km southwest of the city centre, Vietnam News Agency

The area will cover 151 ha at the end of Ba Na – Suoi Mo Road – 30km southwest of the centre and near the Ba Na Hills resort.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is reviewing the project that would include a trade complex with entertainment sites, duty-free shops, a logistics hub, warehouses, healthcare services, an R&D centre, an international education centre, a medical school and an exhibition centre.

If it gains the green light from authorities, developers say it will open in 2027. Construction would take around three years.

VNA reported that the first downtown duty-free shop was launched at the beachfront Crowne Plaza Danang resort at the end of last year.

