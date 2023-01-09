China Mainland flights double

HONG KONG, 10 January 2023: Cathay Pacific will more than double its flights to mainland China following the 8 January reopening of borders to tourism.

In a media statement, Cathay Pacific said it welcomed the Hong Kong SAR Government’s latest measures to facilitate quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, as well as lifting transit restrictions, effective 8 January 2023.

The airline will operate 61 return flights per week between Hong Kong and 13 Mainland China cities starting 14 January.

It compares to the 27 flights per week from Hong Kong to the Mainland and 50 flights per week from Mainland China to Hong Kong that the airline is currently operating.

Cathay Pacific is working actively to resume and add more flights progressively between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland in the coming weeks, intending to operate over 100 return flights per week by March 2023.

From 8 January 2023, Cathay Pacific increased its flights between Hong Kong and Beijing to 10 pairs per week and between Hong Kong and Shanghai (Pudong) to 21 pairs per week. The airline is also resuming flights to Guangzhou with five return flights per week.

Meanwhile, from 14 January 2023, the airline will increase its flights between Hong Kong and Xiamen to four pairs per week and between Hong Kong and Chengdu to six pairs per week.

The Group remains fully committed to rebuilding the connectivity of the Hong Kong international aviation hub. It will operate around 70% of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity by the end of 2023, to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.