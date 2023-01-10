Vietnam boosts China flights

HANOI, 11 January 2023: Vietnamese airlines are resuming flights to China this week after the Civil Aviation Administration of China lifted all restrictions on scheduled international flights.

Vietnam’s aviation authorities confirmed that airlines could resume scheduled flights as specified in bilateral agreements signed between the two countries. Limits on passengers carried have also been removed.

Vietnam Airlines will serve routes from Hanoi to Nanjing and Shanghai. From Ho Chi Minh City, it flies to Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Sichuan and Guangzhou. Starting in March, it will increase flights from three to five per week to Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

Vietjet Air serves routes between Ho Chi Minh City to Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Sichuan and Wuhan. As of 23 January, the airline will reinstate routes from Cam Ranh to Chengdu and Han Fei. In the summer timetable, Vietjet Air plans to operate 85 routes, with 60 already given slots.

Pacific Airlines serves routes from Hanoi to Hangzhou and Nanning, offering two weekly flights. It plans to start routes from Hanoi to Guangzhou and Fuzhou during the summer timetable.

Bamboo Airways is fielding just a few flights to China. It serves the Hanoi-Tian Tan route with a weekly flight.

The relatively new player, Vietravel Airlines, has no China flights scheduled but may run charter flights from Cam Ranh and Danang to Hangzhou in the future.

All passengers entering China must undergo a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before their flight departure.

(Source: VOV)