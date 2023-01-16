Cafe and beverage show is back

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 January 2023: The International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS) 2023 returns to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 25 to 27 May 2023.

This year’s three-day show is expected to attract over 8,000 visitors and more than 500 brands exhibiting from Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, The Netherlands and Italy. The decision to return with the show follows the success of the inaugural edition last year.

A coffee demonstration at the Dutch Lady booth during International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS) 2022.

In addition to the exhibition, which is focused on speciality coffee, drinks, F&B products and café lifestyle, as well as furniture, design and technology related to café operations, the organisers (Montgomery Asia) have teamed up with the Malaysia Specialty Coffee Association (MSCA) to host the semi-finals and finals of the 8th edition of the Malaysia National Coffee Championship (MNCC).

The ‘national champion’ baristas (in three categories – Gigi Coffee Malaysia Barista Championship 2023, Falcon Coffees Malaysia Brewers Cup 2023 and Gigi Coffee Malaysia Latte Art Championship 2023) will go on to represent Malaysia at the World of Coffee Championships (WCC) 2024.

Show organiser Montgomery Asia’s managing director Christopher McCuin said: “We were so happy with how ICBS 2022 turned out, recording over 6,000 visitors from 35 countries was a great achievement. The feedback from exhibitors was very positive, with 98% looking to return in 2023.”

Also returning to ICBS 2023 is the ‘Roasters Pavilion’, which is designed to provide a cost-effective way for many smaller Malaysian coffee roasters (a relatively niche and specialist part of the business) to showcase their unique coffee flavours to as many people as possible during the show.

In addition, ICBS 2023 will have a Singapore Pavilion consisting of 10 companies specialising in the Café and Beverage industries and will play host to the ASEAN Coffee Federation Board Meeting. This mini-event is expected to welcome delegates from Laos, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines and Australia – in the process contributing to the development of the fast-growing Malaysian coffee, F&B and café industry, as well as the bounce back of the local business events industry.

The show will be held in Halls 4 & 5 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, with trade and industry visitors the focus of the first two days (25th and 26th May). The third and final day (Saturday, 27 May) will be open to the public.

Anyone interested in visiting or exhibiting at ICBS 2023 should visit www.intl-cbs.com.