AirAsia scores at the Putra Brand Awards

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 January 2023: Kicking off the year on the right foot, AirAsia takes home the Bronze award at the 2022 Putra Brand Awards in the Transportation, Travel and Tourism category.

Capital A’s Chief Brand Officer, Rudy Khaw commented: “Our mission from the start has always been to make flying accessible without compromising on quality. We are proud to say that we have upheld that over two decades as we gradually branched out to a versatile range of products and services to enhance our travel offerings.”

The Putra Brand Awards is an initiative by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) to recognise local and international brands that have impacted Malaysians. It is also the only award chosen by consumers.

The award received over 25,000 responses from consumers across Peninsular and East Malaysia who participated in the consumer preference survey to determine their preferred brands across 24 different product and service categories.