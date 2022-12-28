TCEB and THAI plan joint promotions 

Bangkok, 26 December 2022: Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and Thai Airways International (THAI) will share promotions in 2023 through a marketing collaboration that will focus on trade fairs and roadshows to improve incentive travel bookings from Asia and Europe.

They claim the promotions will bring around 500,000 travellers to Thailand and generate THB33 billion baht in revenue.

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya and THAI chief commercial officer Korakot Chatasingha signed off on next year’s marketing cooperation programme.

Joint promotions at trade shows and roadshows will start with the IMEX Frankfurt 2023 in May in Germany, IT&CM Asia and CTW Asia-Pacific 2023 in September in Thailand, IMEX America 2023 in the US during October and IBTM World 2023 in Spain during November.

For the roadshows, the first sales delegation will focus on Cambodia, Lao PDR and Vietnam. These markets, particularly Cambodia and Vietnam, are showing signs of a robust recovery. Other road shows are planned for Sydney and Melbourne in May. Other marketing activities are in the pipeline for TCEB overseas representatives to tap business event travel from India, Singapore, Europe and UK.

Roadshows in China are in the pipeline to be launched once the China outbound travel market reopens fully. Currently, TCEB has overseas representatives in 7 potential markets – Australia, UK and Europe, North America, India, Singapore, Japan and China. Sale calls and business networking activities are undertaken to keep the clients in these markets updated on Thailand.