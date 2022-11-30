DUBAI, UAE, 1 December 2022: Serving 140 routes worldwide, Emirates has an extensive list of trusted suppliers and partners that support its promise of elevated customer journeys

On its home soil, Emirates also chooses to celebrate and support local suppliers in a nod to its Emirati heritage and dedication to the development of the UAE.

To highlight the best of the UAE to a global audience, Emirates partners with several homegrown businesses – from artisan producers, authors, and artists who proudly highlight their culture to farm-fresh food suppliers who place quality, community, and sustainability at the core of their operations.

Emirates and Coffee Planet

Emirates has partnered with UAE company Coffee Planet for the last decade, serving up to 17 tonnes of coffee worldwide every year onboard flights to 140 destinations. Coffee Planet is a prime example of a homegrown UAE success story, an authority on coffee throughout the wider region since its inception in 2005. Coffee Planets’ mission was to bring speciality-grade 100% Arabica coffee beans to a wide consumer base, starting in their home region of the Arabian Peninsula, which already has a rich coffee history dating back 500 years. Sourcing green beans from over 23 countries, Coffee Planet carefully roasts and produces coffee beans and ground coffee and manufactures bio-degradable capsules in Dubai. Emirates selected Coffee Planet as a core supplier to support a local company and now exposes the product to millions of passengers yearly. Coffee Planet is served onboard all Emirates flights worldwide in every travel class. Emirates also works with Coffee Planet to create bespoke drinks for occasions like Christmas and Valentine’s Day, such as the rose-kissed mocha or orange crush latte. First Class passengers can also sample premium blends with notes of walnut and maple syrup, cocoa and black pepper or sip a classic iced Americano or affogato al café.

Emirates and Emirati artists

Emirates inflight entertainment system ice has received multiple industry awards for its vast variety of content – a world-class entertainment library with over 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment, over 1,700 movies and 1,500 hours of TV, live news, and music, podcasts, and audiobooks across forty-five languages. One staple on ice is Emirati content directly from the UAE, including ‘My Story,’ a docudrama series inspired by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s book of the same name, and a collection of historical proverbs and adages from the UAE, entitled Al Mtwassf.

Emirates and Munch & Crunch

For the last seven years, Emirates has partnered with Emirati-owned artisan manufacturer Munch & Crunch to supply Arabic sweets and Arabic savoury products for customers in Emirates First and Business Class Lounges worldwide. Within one year, Emirates orders one million assorted Munch and Crunch products for use in lounges. The delicious signature products include traditional handmade Arabian sweets, roasted nuts, dates, exotic dried fruits, petits fours, soft nougat, cinnamon-roasted nuts, and honey-coated nuts. Munch & Crunch is led by Emirati entrepreneur Mariam Al Shamsi, who ensures all Munch & Crunch products represent the unique culinary flavours of the UAE.

Emirates and Farm Fresh

Farm Fresh is a division of the UAE family-owned company GMG. Founded by Chairman Abul Aziz Baker and Mohammad Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO, Farm Fresh has been supplying fresh eggs and chicken to Emirates for 20 years. On average, Emirates requires almost 300 tonnes of chicken per year and more than 300,000 eggs.

Emirates and Lime Tree Café

Emirates has partnered with Lime Tree Café since 2015. Lime Tree Café is a boutique bakery certified as gluten-free – the first bakery in Dubai to receive this accreditation in 2012. Lime Tree Café provides a range of freshly baked gluten-free treats for Emirates First and Business Class passengers, and Emirates orders 78,000 varied pieces each year. Passengers can choose from sumptuous and healthy treats like salted caramel cakes, custard cocoa slices, indulgent cheesecake, and cookies. Lime Tree Café gluten-free products are reimagined from tried and tested family recipes, and everything is baked from scratch daily by dedicated bakers.

Emirates and Community Events

With a manifesto of bringing the world together through sports, arts and culture, Emirates has initiated multiple events that enhance and connect the local community, beginning with the first powerboat race held in Dubai in 1987. Now Emirates sponsors some of Dubai’s best-loved family festivals and sporting events, including the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, in partnership with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority – the Middle East’s largest celebration of the written and spoken word. Promoting education, debate and reading, the festival has won numerous awards for its family appeal and positive impact on the community.

Emirates is also the title sponsor of Dubai World Cup – one of the world’s top horse-racing challenges that welcomes over 80,000 guests to the event annually, the DP World Tour Golf Championship in Dubai – which is the grand finale of a season-long competition spanning 44 tournaments in 28 countries, and the Dubai Tennis Championships, which Emirates has supported since it began in 1993. Emirates also sponsors another huge sporting event in the Dubai calendar, the Emirates Dubai Sevens. With a 52-year history, bringing some 5,500 athletes from 32 countries and more than 100,000 spectators through the gates, the event this year features more than 300 teams playing rugby matches, netball, cricket, and fitness, alongside world-renowned headline music acts and family attractions. The Sevens Stadium also has the region’s first and largest solar carport at a sporting facility, which generates sufficient clean energy to power most of the stadium’s operations throughout the year.

