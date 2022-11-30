Vietjet wins three awards

HO CHI MINH CITY, 1 December 2022: Vietjet has won twin awards from Singapore’s World Business Outlook, including “Most Valued Airline of the Year in Asia 2022” and “Best Cabin Crew Service in ASIA 2022”.

The airline has also been honoured as the ‘Best Low-cost Airline in Vietnam’ at Skytrax’s annual World Airline Awards 2022, a leading international air transport rating organisation.

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “These awards acknowledge our continuous trustful flight operation and the highest customer satisfaction rate through pioneering solutions and services. With 150 million passengers transported across Vietnam and throughout the world, Vietjet has taken the lead to bring flying opportunities to everyone, continuously adopt new technology and further optimise customers’ flight experiences while expanding flight network domestically and internationally.”