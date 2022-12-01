LANGKAWI, Malaysia, 2 December 2022: Danna Langkawi Resort & Beach Villas celebrates its 12th anniversary, relaunches its website and offers guests a daily credit directly for spa and F&B.

Danna Langkawi Resort & Beach Villas General Manager Karan Singh commented: “We look forward to creating more decades of turning dreams into lasting memories for our local guests and international travellers from around the world.”

To kick-off celebrations, the hotel offers a daily credit of MYR300 net per stay for Spa and F&B when guests book directly on The Danna website.

Danna Langkawi Resort & Beach Villas recently unveiled its revamped hotel website www.thedanna.com to showcase the resort. Besides its video content, guests can make immediate reservations and enjoy the best rates and benefits offered under Danna Direct.

The property has refreshed its amenities. The newly refurbished gym is fitted with the latest state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, including the TechnoGym Ride, the first of its kind in Malaysia. It also features a full range of high-tech cardio and strength training equipment.

The all-new refurbished Danna Spa, located on the top floor, offers five single and two couple rooms for rejuvenating spa rituals that draw on the benefits of traditional Malay treatments.

Danna Langkawi Resort & Beach Villas recently joined Small Luxury Hotels of the World, becoming the first-ever luxury resort member on the island.