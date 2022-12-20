BANGKOK, 21 December 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts has confirmed the signing of hotel management agreement extensions on resort properties in Pattaya, one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations.

Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts, Rony Fineman, owner of Centara Pattaya Hotel and Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya, and Lon Ballard, owner of Centara Pattaya Hotel, signed off on agreements to continue managing the properties for five more years.

Located in the heart of central Pattaya, a short walk from shopping, restaurants and the famed Pattaya Beach, Centara Pattaya Hotel provides a haven of relaxation amid all the action. Guests have access to a sparkling outdoor pool, two bars, an all-day dining venue and a rejuvenating spa. With various guest rooms, including family-friendly studios, spacious suites, and multifunctional meeting spaces, this hotel offers convenience and comfort during every stay.

Ideal for families and couples, Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya, offers 79 tastefully designed and well-appointed rooms and suites, each with a furnished balcony overlooking the pool, complete with a swim-up bar, terrace, jacuzzi and children’s pool. The hotel also features an all-day dining venue, a pool bar, the award-winning SPA Cenvaree and modern meeting spaces. Just minutes away from sprawling Pattaya Beach, this hotel’s central location means local attractions, shopping, food, golf and water sports are always within easy reach.

Both Centara Hotel Pattaya and Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya are only a 90-minute drive from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

For information on Centara Pattaya Hotel, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cpy

For information on Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/nvp

